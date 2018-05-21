Palghar bypoll: UP CM, Uddhav to address rallies on May 23

The campaign for the May 28 bypoll to Palghar Lok Sabha constituency is set to get intense with the BJP and the Shiv Sena today announcing rallies of top leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Uddhav Thackeray on May 23 at various places in the district neighbouring Thane.

The BJP and Sena, a constituent of the NDA government, are locked in a straight contest in the bypoll which was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga in January this year.

In an embarrassment to the BJP, the Sena allotted ticket to Wanga's son Srinivas for the byelection.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister will campaign for BJP nominee Rajendra Gavit in Vasai, Virar, and Nalasopara assembly segments dominated by north Indian voters on May 23, a local BJP spokesperson said tonight.

Tribal-dominated Palghar constituency, located 110 kms away from Mumbai, consists of six assembly segments.

As per a Shiv Sena release, the party has organised a string of rallies to be addressed by its president Uddhav Thackeray in Talasari, Vikramgadh, and Nalasopara on May 23, 24 and 25.

As far as state BJP leadership is concerned, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been spearheading the campaign in urban areas of the constituency while state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve is leading the charge in rural areas.

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray has already held a number of road shows in rural areas of the constituency.

The Vasai-Virar-Nalasopara belt is considered as a stronghold of Hintendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA).

The Congress and BVA have fielded former MPs Damodar Shingda and Baliram Jadhav, respectively.

BVA has three MLAs in the total six assembly segments in the Palghar constituency.