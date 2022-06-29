English
    'Paksha Pramukh to take final call on rebel leaders': Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

    Her comments come in the backdrop of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigning from his post late June 29.

    Piyush Shukla
    June 29, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
    Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar (Image: ANI)

    The fate of rebel leaders rests with Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader, and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told Moneycontrol on June 29. Her comments came after Thackeray resigned as chief minister.

    The Maharashtra Assembly has a total of 287 seats. The majority mark in the event of a trust vote is 144 seats. The likely scenario during a trust vote authorised by the Supreme Court today is that there will be 168 MLAs who will vote against the MVA. 119 MLAs are likely to vote for the MVA, however, this excludes two Shiv Sena MLAs who are in jail and two who are down with COVID-19.

    “Democracy works through the counting of votes and we made an alliance in view of the same. An alliance had to be formed because no party had a clear majority in Maharashtra Assembly,” Pednekar said.

    “We have 100 percent support of voters… we built Shiv Sena painstakingly and now we will do the same process again. We will go in front of people to seek votes,” Pednekar said.

    “Rebel leaders’ fate in party rests with Paksha Pramukh (Party chief) Uddhav Thackeray. Whatever he decides will happen, she added.

    As per the latest reports, former Maharashtra CM & Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was present along with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil & other party leaders at the Taj President hotel in Mumbai for a legislative meeting during Thackeray’s announcement in a Facebook live at 9.30.

    During his address, Thackeray urged party workers to remain peaceful on Thursday and thanked ally parties including the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress for 2.5 years of tenure.
