App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan's move to place Hafiz Saeed's JuD in banned outfits list is nothing but a farce

Saeed’s LeT has been a banned outfit in Pakistan since January 2002. Yet, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind continues to operate with impunity from Pakistani soil and even contest elections.

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
Whatsapp

On March 5, Pakistan announced that its interior ministry has placed 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) in the list of banned organisations.

According to Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) list, which was updated on March 5, JuD and FIF were among 70 organisations proscribed by the Ministry of Interior under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Before this, the two organisations were reportedly in their ‘under watch’ list since 2017. However, the move to ban these organisations is not a new tactic and has been a part of Pakistan’s playbook to ward off international pressure.

Action against Saeed's LeT mere lip service

related news

Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been a banned outfit in Pakistan since January 2002. Yet, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind continues to operate with impunity from Pakistani soil.

In January 2017, Saeed, along with four of his aides, was detained by Pakistan’s Punjab Government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He was under “house arrest” until November 2017 when he was let free due to “lack of evidence”. This, after India sent dossiers of evidence against LeT and Saeed’s involvement in the attack that killed 174 people and injured more than 300.

The Indian dossier even claimed that the crucial evidence provided by the FBI was also not included in Pakistan’s chargesheet.

Saeed contests elections in Pakistan

Nearly four weeks after he was freed from house arrest, Saeed floated a political party called the Milli Muslim League (MML). Even though his party was denied recognition, it managed to contest for prime ministerial elections in Pakistan in July 2018. The JuD fielded more than 265 candidates, including his son and son-in-law.

If this was not enough, the MML office was inaugurated from the National Assembly Constituency of Lahore district -- a seat which is traditionally contested and won by the Sharifs since 1985 -- in an attempt to challenge Sharif’s dispensation in his own turf. The finishing touch was former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf saying that he was open to an alliance with the MML after saying that he was the “biggest supporter” of Hafiz Saeed.

The US had to slip in a not-so-subtle reminder at that time to rejig Pakistan’s memory that there is $10 million bounties on Saeed, who was proscribed by the United Nations Security Council in 2008.

Musharraf admits JeM acted on orders of Pakistani intelligence

More recently, Musharraf admitted that the Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for killing 40 CRPF jawans in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, carried out attacks in India on the instruction of Pakistani Intelligence agencies during his tenure.

Also Read | Explained: Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based militants, at heart of tension with India

When asked why did he not take action against JeM, which had also tried to assassinate him in two attempts, Musharraf said: “Those were different times. Our intelligence men were involved in a tit-for-tat between India and Pakistan. This was continuing at that time and amid all of this, no major action was taken against the Jaish. And, I also did not insist.”

Musharraf, who was the President of Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been living in Dubai since March 2016. He is facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution on 2007.

The JeM, which has been on Pakistan’s list of proscribed organisations since January 2002, has conducted major terror attacks in India, including the attack on military instalments in Pathankot and Uri in January and September 2016, respectively.

Pak foreign minister accepts Azhar in country, but can't take action

In February, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told CNN, during an interview, that Azhar is in Pakistan, but the government can act against him only if India presents solid and inalienable evidence that can stand in a court of law.

Meanwhile, Pakistan issued another notice on March 4 saying that it was freezing the assets of LeT and Hafiz Saeed through a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) under the UNSC Act of 1948. Pakistan had the gumption to do so 13 years after the UN had banned him.

SROs are reportedly not prosecutable in courts and do not place any liability or penalty on any financial entity or government functionary who does not implement it.

Then what reason do we have to believe that this move is not a charade being played by Pakistan to pacify the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is due to take a decision on whether to move Pakistan from the grey to the black list in October this year?
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #FATF #Hafiz Saeed #India #JeM #Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) #Masood Azhar #Pakistan #United Nations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

​Zoya, Alankrita, Reema and Nitya Talk About Their Love For Weddings

French Cardinal Found Guilty of Sex Abuse Cover-up, Punished With Six- ...

Supreme Court Order on Whether to Refer Ayodhya Land Dispute for Media ...

Blasts in Kabul Hit Near Ceremony Attended by Top Officials, At Least ...

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Onl ...

DCW to Come Up With Women Manifesto For Political Parties: Swati Maliw ...

Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit ...

Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM ...

Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.