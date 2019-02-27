App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistani warplanes enter Indian airspace, forced back: Indian official

The Pakistani jets intruded over the Bimber Gali- Noushera sector at the Line of Control, a ceasefire line that serves as the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region, the official, who is based in the area, said.

Reuters
Indian airforce jets intercepted at least three Pakistan warplanes that crossed into the Indian side of Kashmir on Wednesday and forced them to turn tail, an Indian official said, amid heightened tensions following an Indian airstrike that targeted a militant camp inside Pakistan a day earlier.

The main airport in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, had been shut down for three hours, police in the city said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 11:56 am

