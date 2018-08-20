App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Uri sector

Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces in the Kamalkote area this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistani troops today violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces in the Kamalkote area this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, said.

No loss of life or property was reported, he added.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #LoC #Pakistani

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.