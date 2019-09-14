Pakistani troops shell security posts, villages along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The firing and mortar shelling from across the border started in Balakote and Mankote areas around 10 am, drawing a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the officials said.
Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 14 in violation of the ceasefire, officials said.
They said heavy exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.
Deputy Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and the border residents have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures for their safety.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 12:13 pm