 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Pakistani intruder shot dead, two more arrested along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Officials said the infiltrators, all residents of Maidan Mohalla in Chanjal village of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), were intercepted by the troops in Shahpur sector.

Representative image

A Pakistani intruder was killed and two more were arrested as Army troops foiled an attempt to smuggle in 17 kg of narcotics through the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

Officials said the infiltrators, all residents of Maidan Mohalla in Chanjal village of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), were intercepted by the troops in Shahpur sector.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the troops noticed suspicious movement of a group of three individuals close to the LoC around 10.15 pm on Saturday.

"Around midnight, the group crossed the LoC and started infiltrating into this side. The alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation. At approximately 2 am, as the group approached the fence, the alert Army troops challenged them," he said.