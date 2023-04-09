Pakistani intruder shot dead, two more arrested along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

A Pakistani intruder was killed and two more were arrested as Army troops foiled an attempt to smuggle in 17 kg of narcotics through the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

Officials said the infiltrators, all residents of Maidan Mohalla in Chanjal village of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), were intercepted by the troops in Shahpur sector.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the troops noticed suspicious movement of a group of three individuals close to the LoC around 10.15 pm on Saturday.

"Around midnight, the group crossed the LoC and started infiltrating into this side. The alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation. At approximately 2 am, as the group approached the fence, the alert Army troops challenged them," he said.

The official said as the intruders started to run away, they were fired upon. One of them was shot dead while the other two managed to escape into a jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage, darkness, and rocky outcrop, he added. "The area was immediately cordoned off to prevent their escape across the LoC and a search operation was launched at first light wherein the body of the slain intruder was recovered at the encounter site," Lt Col Anand said.

Around 2.82 lakh passport applications cleared, 805 rejected in past 3 years: J&K Police As the search progressed into the jungle, he said, the other two intruders were apprehended, including one in an injured condition. Three bags with 14 packets of narcotics weighing about 17 kg, Pakistani currency, some documents, and eatables have been recovered in the operation, the spokesperson said. Quoting preliminary questioning of the arrested intruders, Lt Col Anand said they have claimed that they are residents of Chanjal village of PoJK. "By their quick action, alert Army troops have thus prevented a major infiltration bid, of a Narco terror group which had the potential of disturbing the peace in Poonch and Rajouri districts through its nefarious designs," the officer said. The officials identified the slain intruder as Sharief Kohli (45) and his arrested associates as Shakeel Choudhary (32) and Tariq Kohli (40).

PTI