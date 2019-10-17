Pakistani fighter jets intercept Kabul-bound SpiceJet flight: Report

Pakistani fighter jets had mistakenly intercepted an Indian commercial plane over their airspace in September.

According to an ANI report, a SpiceJet plane that was bound for Kabul from New Delhi was flanked by two Pakistani jets on September 23 for close to an hour. The Pakistani pilots called for a decrease in altitude and provide them with their flight details.

Moneycontrol was not able to independently verify the report.

The report quoted a passenger on the plane who said that the fighter pilots used hand signals to call for a lowering of altitude.

The report quoted a source saying that all flights have a code. In the case of the SpiceJet plane, its code is 'SG'. The source stated that Pakistani Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel may have misread the SG code as 'IA', which could stand for Indian Army or Indian Airforce.

This was what prompted the ATC personnel to notify the F-16 aircraft to intercept the SpiceJet flight.

The source quoted in the report also said that after the mix-up was cleared, the jets escorted the SpiceJet plane till it reached Afghanistan's airspace.

A SpiceJet spokesperson, when contacted by Moneycontrol, declined to comment.

Tensions between India and Pakistan following the Balakot airstrike in February have spilled over to the airspace.

Following the attack, Pakistan had closed its airspace for Indian aircraft, opting for a partial relaxation in July, after which some commercial Indian flights have resumed.