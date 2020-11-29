Pakistani drone spotted in Arnia sector of Jammu, returns after BSF troops open fire

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on November 28 evening spotted a Pakistani drone in the Arnia sector along the 198 km long international border in Jammu district.

Following this, a few shots were fired by the BSF jawans at the spy drone which retreated towards the Pakistan side, Hindustan Times reported. The security forces have initiated searches for the drone in the area.

Earlier on November 17, Indian security forces had killed four Jaish terrorists at Ban toll plaza encounter near Nagrota on November 17. They had used 160-metre long trans-border tunnel in Samba sector to sneak into India.

Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has designated Bharat Electronics for development and production of anti-drone system for the armed forces.

In the recent past, Pakistan-based terrorists have been been using the Chinese made commercial drones to cart push armed terrorists, arms, ammunition and drugs across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.