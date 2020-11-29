PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistani drone spotted in Arnia sector of Jammu, returns after BSF troops open fire

In the recent past, Pakistan-based terrorists have been been using the Chinese made commercial drones to cart push armed terrorists, arms, ammunition and drugs across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on November 28 evening spotted a Pakistani drone in the Arnia sector along the 198 km long international border in Jammu district.

Following this, a few shots were fired by the BSF jawans at the spy drone which retreated towards the Pakistan side, Hindustan Times reported. The security forces have initiated searches for the drone in the area.

Drone insurance: IRDAI working group suggests policies for theft, liability damage of unmanned aircraft systems

Earlier on November 17, Indian security forces had killed four Jaish terrorists at Ban toll plaza encounter near Nagrota on November 17. They had used 160-metre long trans-border tunnel in Samba sector to sneak into India.

Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has designated Bharat Electronics for development and production of anti-drone system for the armed forces.

First Published on Nov 29, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #BSF #Current Affairs #DRDO #Jammu and Kashmir #LoC

