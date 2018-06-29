Pakistani boy accidentally crosses LoC; returns home with a box of sweets

A 11-year-old Pakistani boy, identified as Mohammad Abdullah, accidentally crossed into the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. He was handed over to the Pakistani authorities four days after with a box of sweets and some fresh clothes.

He was detained on June 24 in Degwar area of Poonch district and

immediately presented to Jammu and Kashmir police. "Abdullah has been released on humanitarian grounds, owing to his young age and to boost the confidence building measures between India and Pakistan," the spokesman said. He was repatriated at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing after the police completed the formalities involved in repatriation.

"The Indian Army stands by its ethos of being a humane force and maintains sensitivity while dealing with innocent civilians,"the spokesperson added.

In the past, two countries have decided and held talks concernedwith easing the procedures for repatriation of fisherman accidentallycrossing over, from both sides. Pakistan Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif saidthat they have agreed to the request to exchange three categories ofprisoners — women, disabled prisoners with special needs, and elderly

inmate above 70 years.

