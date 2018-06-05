Pakistani arrested in Hyderabad with forged Indian documents

Hyderabad Police has arrested a Pakistani national on charges of overstaying in the city using forged documents.

A report by India Today confirms the name of the arrested person as Mohammed Usman Ikram alias Abbas Ikram.

Investigations revealed that Usman came to India via Nepal and stayed in the country for the last seven years using forged duplicate documents.

Usman was arrested after his Indian wife approached the cyber crime police alleging harassment. She said Usman had threatened to upload nude videos of her and her daughter.

The complaint led to an investigation against Usman which revealed that he was staying in India using forged documents.

Further investigation concluded that he was originally a native of Punjab province's Piplan, in Pakistan.

The police force and investigation teams are now trying to determine his motive behind staying in India for such a long period.

Security officials were left perplexed after seeing all the documents Usman possessed which also included an Indian passport.