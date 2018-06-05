App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistani arrested in Hyderabad with forged Indian documents

Investigations revealed that Mohammed Usman Ikram came to India via Nepal and continued to reside in India for the last seven years using false documents.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyderabad Police has arrested a Pakistani national on charges of overstaying in the city using forged documents.

A report by India Today confirms the name of the arrested person as Mohammed Usman Ikram alias Abbas Ikram.

Investigations revealed that Usman came to India via Nepal and stayed in the country for the last seven years using forged duplicate documents.

Usman was arrested after his Indian wife approached the cyber crime police alleging harassment. She said Usman had threatened to upload nude videos of her and her daughter.

The complaint led to an investigation against Usman which revealed that he was staying in India using forged documents.

Further investigation concluded that he was originally a native of Punjab province's Piplan, in Pakistan.

The police force and investigation teams are now trying to determine his motive behind staying in India for such a long period.

Security officials were left perplexed after seeing all the documents Usman possessed which also included an Indian passport.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 08:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hyderabad #India #Pakistan

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.