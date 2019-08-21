Pakistan writes to UN, demands Priyanka Chopra be removed as Goodwill Ambassador

Pakistan on August 21 wrote to the United Nations demanding Indian actor Priyanka Chopra be “immediately denotified” as a UN Goodwill Ambassador of Peace for publically “endorsing” the Indian government’s stand on Kashmir.

In a letter, written by Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights to UNICEF, Federal Minister Shireen Mazari accused the Indian government of violation of international conventions, including UNSC resolutions, by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and taking away the special status granted to the northern state.

In the letter, Mazari said the Modi government was “conducting a campaign of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims” in PoK and denying “four million Indian Muslims their citizenship in Assam”.

“Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister,” she added.

Asserting that “all this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill”, Mazari demanded that Priyanka Chopra be “removed immediately” lest the very idea of a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace should “become a mockery globally”.

The move comes days after Priyanka was heckled by a Pakistani woman at an event in the United States. During the Beautycon event in Los Angeles on August 10, a Pakistani audience member named Ayesha Malik called Priyanka a “hypocrite” and accused her of “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan”.

Citing Priyanka’s tweet on the Balakot air strike, which was conducted in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Ayesha accused the 37-year-old of disrupting peace despite being a UN Goodwill Ambassador.