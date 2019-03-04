App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan won't hesitate to use nuke in face of defeat against India, warns Amarinder Singh

'Pakistan will not hesitate to use its nuclear arsenal if it felt it is losing out against India in a conventional war,' Singh told the media here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday cautioned that Pakistan would not hesitate to use its nuclear arsenal if it felt it was losing out against India in a conventional battle.

Refusing to comment on the casualty figure in the Indian Air Force strikes on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan, Singh, who is a former army Captain, said, "Whether it was one killed or 100, the message had gone out loud and clear – India will not let the killing of its innocent soldiers and citizens go unpunished."

He asserted that neither country could afford a full-scale war.

"Pakistan will not hesitate to use its nuclear arsenal if it felt it is losing out against India in a conventional war," Singh told the media here.

Pointing out that both India and Pakistan were nuclear powers, he said it was not in either country's interest to use the weapons of destruction but Islamabad could "indulge in such a misadventure if faced with defeat in other battles".

The IAF strikes had proven India's resolve to deal with the problem in the wake of the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy, the CM said.

Noting that Pakistan was in a huge economic mess and had been "going around with a begging bowl and surviving on doles from other Islamic nations", Singh said they could "ill-afford a full-fledged war with India".

And though both were nuclear powered countries, Pakistan could act out of desperation to use its nuclear weapons if they found themselves cornered, he warned.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 05:48 pm

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

