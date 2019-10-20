Pakistan violates ceasefire, two soldiers, civilian killed in Kupwara

Three civilians were also injured in the firing by Pakistani troops
Two soldiers and a civilian were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on October 20 police said.
Three civilians were also injured in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.Two houses were damaged in the incident.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 09:28 am