MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets BSF patrolling party in J&K’s Samba sector

This ceasefire violation by Pakistan was the first such breach since the two countries agreed to hold fire at the Line of Control.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Representative image of Indian Army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Poonch, about 250 kilometres from Jammu. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Representative image of Indian Army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Poonch, about 250 kilometres from Jammu. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire along the international borders in Ramgarh sector of Samba, Jammu and Kashmir on May 3, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) said. The BSF said it retaliated to the violation.

The BSF further said that Pakistani troops targeted an Indian patrolling party at around 6 am. This was the first such breach since the two countries agreed to hold fire at the Line of Control (LoC).

No loss of lives was reported according to news reports.

On February 24, India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement agreeing to strictly observe the ceasefire.

There were 4,645 ceasefire violations in 2020, significantly higher than 3,168 in 2019. In the first two months of 2021, there were around 591 such violations.

Close
Read: The surprise India-Pakistan ceasefire call and what it means, explained
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan
first published: May 3, 2021 11:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.