Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets BSF patrolling party in J&K’s Samba sector

Representative image of Indian Army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Poonch, about 250 kilometres from Jammu. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire along the international borders in Ramgarh sector of Samba, Jammu and Kashmir on May 3, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) said. The BSF said it retaliated to the violation.

The BSF further said that Pakistani troops targeted an Indian patrolling party at around 6 am. This was the first such breach since the two countries agreed to hold fire at the Line of Control (LoC).

No loss of lives was reported according to news reports.

On February 24, India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement agreeing to strictly observe the ceasefire.

There were 4,645 ceasefire violations in 2020, significantly higher than 3,168 in 2019. In the first two months of 2021, there were around 591 such violations.