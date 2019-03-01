App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district on Thursday evening, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

One civilian was injured on Friday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district on Thursday evening, the officials said.

They said the intermittent firing continued through out the night. One civilian has been injured in the firing.

Indian Army has responded to the Pakistani firing in adequate measure, the officials said.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes as tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #Uri sector

