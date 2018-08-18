App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Uri sector

Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector with unprovoked shelling this evening, although there was no loss of life, police said.

"Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district)," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said.

One of the shells hit a washroom adjacent to a house in Thajal and damaged it, he said. No loss of life has been reported, the SSP added.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 09:03 pm

tags #India #LoC #Pakistan

