Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on February 23 by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.  "At about 1630 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector," he said.

The spokesman said the Army is retaliating "strongly and effectively".

There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing which was still continuing when last reports were received, he said.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 07:01 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

