you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri 

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.  At about 6 pm, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms in Sunderbani sector, he said.

The spokesperson said the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said.

A special police officer escaped with splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded at Gondria village in Shahpur sector which, along with nearby Kerni sector in Poonch district, witnessed heavy artillery and small arms firing from across the border Friday evening.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.

The shelling from across the border stopped on Wednesday all along the LoC and the lull was broken by latest incident of firing Friday evening.

Meanwhile, deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav on Saturday visited injured SPO Sayeed Hussain at a district hospital and gave him Rs 5,000 from Red cross fund as immediate relief.

Yadav inquired about his health and assured more relief after completion of formalities, an official said.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 08:39 pm

