Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Pakistan on August 17 violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from across the border started in Nowshera sector at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the official said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was unprovoked, the spokesman said.