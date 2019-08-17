App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Pakistan on August 17 violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from across the border started in Nowshera sector at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the official said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was unprovoked, the spokesman said.

Last month, two army personnel and a 10-day old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #world

