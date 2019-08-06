App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

This was the second ceasefire violation along the LoC in the past four days. On August 3, Pakistan targeted Mehdhar sector of Poonch.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan violated ceasefire on Tuesday by mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The firing from across the border started in Sunderbani sector around 12.40 pm, prompting retaliation by Indian Army, an army officer said.

He said the exchange of firing between the two sides continued till 2.30 pm.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was unprovoked, he said.

This was the second ceasefire violation along the LoC in the past four days. On August 3, Pakistan targeted Mehdhar sector of Poonch.

Last month, two Army personnel and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #India #LoC #Pakistan #world

