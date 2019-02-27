App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan used its Air Force to target India's military installations, bid foiled: MEA

In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, also said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said,
In a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement, we have lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts." Read on to know everything you need to know about India-Pak tussle. (Image: ANI)
Pakistan has used its Air Force to target military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully, External Affairs Ministry said on February 27.

The statement follows fresh confrontation a day after Indian Air Force launched a counter-terrorism action against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks.

"Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully,"Kumar said.

He said the Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly.

"In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

Both officials did not take any questions from the media.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #IAF #India #MEA

