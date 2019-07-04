Pakistan trying to hoodwink international community with cosmetic steps against terror groups: India

Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community with its "cosmetic" steps against terror groups, the External Affairs Ministry said on July 4.

The MEA's response came after Pakistan claimed that it had "booked" Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close associates for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amidst growing global pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups launching deadly attacks in India.

"Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community on taking action against terror groups.

"Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.