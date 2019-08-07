Pakistan to suspend bilateral trade, 'downgrade' diplomatic relations with India over Article 370

Pakistan on August 7 decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade as a response to India’s revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir

The Pakistan National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to review bilateral arrangements with India and take the Jammu and Kashmir issue to the United Nations, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Pakistan has also decided to call its envoy back and send the Indian ambassador back to India, CNN News18 reported.

Among other decisions, the NSC has also decided to observe August 15, the Indian Independence Day as a "black day", the news channel has reported.

The meeting was attended by top civil and military leadership, according to reports.

Pakistan had, on August 5, strongly rejected the Indian Government's decision and had vowed to exercise all possible options, including appealing to the UN, to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step of revoking J&K's special status.

The Indian government, on August 5, abolished Article 370 provisions and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Reacting to the announcement, Pakistan Foreign Office had said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory."

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan," it had added.