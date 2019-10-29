App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan to issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs for Kartarpur visit

Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India and Pakistan, pilgrims coming from India for one day would not require visa but they can only visit Gurudwara Baba Guru Nanak. However, those coming from other countries will need a visa and be free to visit other religious places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs visiting the Kartarpur corridor and other 'gurdwaras' in the country during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

"The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to (non-Indian) Sikhs coming from Europe, Canada and America for their visit to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Narowal, some 125kms from Lahore," said a source in the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The official said Indian pilgrims will have to obtain a visa for touring other holy sites in Pakistan.

related news

India and Pakistan signed the historic Kartarpur corridor agreement on October 24.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side of the corridor on November 8, his Pakistani counterpart will open the corridor on November 9.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kartarpur #Pakistan

