Pakistan to face 'tough consequences' for nefarious designs: BJP leader

In the aftermath of heavy shelling by Pakistan today which left five persons dead and many others injured, state BJP president Ravinder Raina said Pakistan will have to face "tough consequences" for its nefarious designs. "Pakistan is a failed state being administrated by the devils and it will be decimated," Raina said during an interaction with border shelling victims at Government Medical College hospital here.

Raina and his party MP Jugal Kishore Sharma visited the hospital and took stock of the situation and the facilities being provided to the border firing victims.

Taking note of the circumstances that has led to the shifting of firing victims from RS Pura to Jammu Medical College, he said all the basic and advanced health facilities would be made available in the district hospital so that prompt delivery of the health services is available when needed.

The BJP leaders met with victims and instructed the hospital administration for the best health facilities to the patients, a party spokesman said.

Sharma also lambasted Pakistan for its gruesome act and said "the country is the biggest enemy of Islam and Muslims".

He said the cross border shelling in the holy month of Ramzan has exposed the hypocrisy of Pakistan.

He assured that the (Narendra) Modi-led government is committed to the safety of the border residents and every necessary action would be taken in this regard, the spokesman said.