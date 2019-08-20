App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir: FM Qureshi

PTI

Pakistan on August 20 said it will approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Kashmir issue, weeks after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "An in-principle decision has been taken to take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told a rare joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament on August 6 that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the UN Security Council and also take the matter to the ICJ.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Imran Khan #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan #World News

