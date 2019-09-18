App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan targets border outposts in Samba-Kathua sector

This is the second consecutive day that Pakistan Rangers have resorted to firing on BoPs along the IB in Samba-Hiranagar sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan Rangers on September 18 opened fire on border out posts (BoPs) along the International Border in Samba-Kathua sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said.

The Rangers fired from small arms on BoPs in Hirangar and Samba sectors from 0900 hours to 1100 hours, the officer told PTI.

BSF troops guarding the borderline with Pakistan retaliated, resulting in exchanges, he said.

Close

There was no injury to anyone or any damage to property, he said.

This is the second consecutive day that Pakistan Rangers have resorted to firing on BoPs along the IB in Samba-Hiranagar sectors.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.