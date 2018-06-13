App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

"The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas," Pakistan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan today summoned India's Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death of a civilian.

The Acting Director General (South Asia and SAARC) summoned the commissioner and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces yesterday in Chirikot Sector, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The firing resulted in the killing of one civilian in Trothi village.

"The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas," Pakistan said.

related news

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the killing of 29 innocent civilians, while injuring 117 others.

Pakistan said this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The FO said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the FO said.

The statement asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, it said.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.