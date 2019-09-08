Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on September 7 summoned a top Indian diplomat to protest against alleged firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control in which four civilians were injured.

Mohammad Faisal, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) summoned Charge d'Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces.

Faisal claimed that in the most recent ceasefire violations on September 6 in Khuiratta Sector of the LoC, the Indian forces targeted civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.