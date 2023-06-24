English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over alleged ceasefire violation

    The incident it alleged resulted in the killing of two civilians and injury to another one.

    PTI
    June 24, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
    Mansi Verma and Tushar Goenka -- Sharks, founders split over unfinished business post Shark Tank’s airing (Representative Image) File image of India's BSF soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan at the Wagah border

    Mansi Verma and Tushar Goenka -- Sharks, founders split over unfinished business post Shark Tank’s airing (Representative Image) File image of India's BSF soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan at the Wagah border

    Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

    The incident it alleged resulted in the killing of two civilians and injury to another one.

    "Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021," according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

    The Indian Army, however, said three armed Pakistani intruders were shot by security forces when they attempted to sneak into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    In a tweet on its official handle, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said, Infiltration bid eliminated in KrishnaGhati Sector on 23/24 Jun, in which 1 soldier suffered gunshot wound & evacuated. 3 infiltrators running towards LC (Line of Control) engaged by own troops & seen falling down near LC. Pakistan's Foreign Office further underscored that targeting civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

    The Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #ceasefire violation #India #Line of Control #Pakistan
    first published: Jun 24, 2023 10:33 pm