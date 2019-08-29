App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi': Army

The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms, the military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', capable of delivering multiple warheads up to 290 kms, the Army said on Thursday, amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Pakistan on Thursday closed three aviation routes of Karachi airspace till August 31, which had promoted speculation about the possible missile testing.

The military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday shared a video of the night-training launch of the short range ballistic missile on Twitter and said Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms.

Close

He said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the three services chiefs congratulated the team of experts for successfully testing the missile.

related news

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he said.

The missile was launched amid Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner after it downgraded the diplomatic ties with India in protest to India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Pakistan also suspended its trade with India and stopped the train and bus services.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.