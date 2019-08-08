Samjhauta Express stopped at Wagah as Pakistan claims 'security concerns'

Pakistan has stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah Border claiming security concerns, media reports are suggesting. Passengers were reportedly stranded for a brief duration.

Indian crew members and guards escorted the Samjhauta Express from Wagah border to Attari after Pakistan authorities stopped the train on their side, sources told PTI.

"When we received the information from the Pakistani authorities at around 2:14 pm, we assured them that there are no security concerns and the train should come here. However, we also told them that if necessary an Indian crew and guard will escort the train to Attari," a senior railway official told PTI.



Punjab:Train engine for Samjhauta Express leaves from Attari railway station,for Pak. Station Master says "Services haven't stopped. Pak's driver&guard refused to come to India. So they sent us message to send engine with Indian crew&guard. They'll go with engine&bring the train" pic.twitter.com/L655YLrMaU

However, news agency ANI said that "services haven't stopped".

As per the latest information, the Indian crew had moved the train from Wagah and it is expected to arrive at Attari shortly.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.