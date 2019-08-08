App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samjhauta Express stopped at Wagah as Pakistan claims 'security concerns'

As per the latest information, the Indian crew had moved the train from Wagah and it is expected to arrive at Attari shortly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah Border claiming security concerns, media reports are suggesting. Passengers were reportedly stranded for a brief duration.

Indian crew members and guards escorted the Samjhauta Express from Wagah border to Attari after Pakistan authorities stopped the train on their side, sources told PTI.

"When we received the information from the Pakistani authorities at around 2:14 pm, we assured them that there are no security concerns and the train should come here. However, we also told them that if necessary an Indian crew and guard will escort the train to Attari," a senior railway official told PTI.

However, news agency ANI said that "services haven't stopped".

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

