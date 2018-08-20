Pakistan says PM Modi sought dialogue in letter to Imran Khan; India refutes claim

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Pakistan PM Imran Khan that indicated a commencement of talks between the two countries.

At his first press conference as foreign minister, Qureshi, who is also Vice Chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, asserted that there is a need for "continued and uninterrupted dialogue" with India.

He was quoted as saying by a Pakistan TV News channel that both nations are faced with long-standing issues and there is no other option but to engage in talks.

Qureshi also said that the Islamabad declaration is a part of our history and Kashmir is a reality.

"India and Pakistan have to move forward keeping realities before them," he said, adding that Modi wrote a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, in which he indicated the beginning of a dialogue between the two nations.

However, these claims have been refuted by sources in the Ministry of External Affairs, CNN-News18 reported.

The letter was congratulatory in its intent and not an offer for dialogue, and was sent as a part of standard procedure, the sources told the news channel.

The letter mentioned India's intent to maintain peaceful relations with its neighbour as well as a terror-free region. "India looks forward to a constructive and meaningful engagement on that count," the letter read.

Imran Khan was sworn in as Pakistan's PM on August 18, while the 21 members of his cabinet took their oaths of office on Monday.