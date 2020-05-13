App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan restarts import of life-saving drugs, vitamins from India amid COVID-19 crisis

On August 9, 2019, the Imran Khan government in Pakistan had suspended its trade relations with India in retaliation against New Delhi’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pakistan with the tally jumped to nearly 33,000, the country is importing key life-saving drugs and vitamins from India, The Dawn has reported.

To ensure that there is no shortage of essential drugs in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan government has lifted the ban on import of medicines and raw material from India, said the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Pakistan’s leading English daily has reported that a number of vitamins, drugs and medicinal salts were recently imported from India, quoting a document of Pakistan’s ministry of national health services (NHS), the report further stated.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

On August 9, 2019, the Imran Khan government in Pakistan suspended its trade relations with India in retaliation against New Delhi’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

However, Islamabad relented after the appeal of the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan for relaxation and clearance for goods imported from India, suggested the report.

The publication quoted an anonymous official of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) as saying that initially it was claimed that cancer patients would suffer if import of medicines and their raw material from India were banned.

“However, later all kinds of medicines were imported from India due to which we have been transferring the foreign exchange to India,” he said.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 09:38 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Pakistan #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.