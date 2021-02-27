English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue with India: Imran Khan

In his first comments since the militaries of India and Pakistan jointly announced on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Khan said, "The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India."

PTI
February 27, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and remains ready to move forward to resolve "all outstanding issues" through dialogue.

In his first comments since the militaries of India and Pakistan jointly announced on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Khan said, "The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India."

"I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to UNSC resolutions," Khan tweeted.

"We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," Khan said in a series of tweets.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors after hotline discussions by their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO). The decision by the two countries came into effect from the midnight of February 24/25.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Imran Khan #India #Pakistan
first published: Feb 27, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.