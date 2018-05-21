Pakistan Rangers 'plead' for ceasefire along International Border

The Pakistan Rangers have been faced with heavy retaliatory fire by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Pakistani posts for the last three days. On Sunday, they pleaded with BSF for a ‘ceasefire’ along the International Border, reported Times of India.

The BSF, in a statement, said the Pakistan Rangers called the Jammu BSF formation and asked them to stop heavy artillery and precision firing coming their way. The BSF firing was in response to unprovoked firing from Pakistani forces, during which a Pakistani trooper was shot down.

A BSF spokesperson said, “For the last three days, the precision fire of BSF troopers on Pakistani firing locations inflicted heavy losses and on Saturday, this firing found their mark with one of the rangers in the chicken neck area.” The BSF also released a thermal imagery video showing the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border.

There was a round of unprovoked firing from Pakistan’s end recently from across the border in Jammu, in which India lost two jawans. Civilians were killed and injured, ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s one-day visit to Kashmir on Saturday.

Similar incidents happened in January, when Pakistan violated the ceasefire, killing many civilians and in return, BSF fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells, damaging the Pakistan side heavily.

The assault on Pakistan Rangers will continue till they stop targeting Indian officers or bordering villages, officials said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has given a free pass to BSF to use maximum firepower against Pakistan if there are any cases of unprovoked firing.