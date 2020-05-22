Pakistan plane crash | Eerie coincidence? On this day 10 years ago, Air India Express flight crashed in Mangalore killing 158

As the news of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger flight having crashed near the Karachi airport emerges, one can't help but recall a similar incident that took place in India a decade ago.

In an eerie and unfortunate incident, on this very day in 2010, an Air India Express flight from Dubai went down at the time of landing at the international airport in Mangalore. Nearly 160 people lost their lives in the crash.

Tributes were paid to the victims of the crash earlier today at a memorial park near the New Mangalore Port in Panambur, as per a CNN-News18 report. However, news of the plane crash in Karachi hit the headlines soon after, only serving as a grim reminder of the lives lost in 2010.

In the 2010 Air India crash, there were around eight survivors who jumped out of the aircraft, which broke into two on crashing, the report stated.




