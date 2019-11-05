Pakistan opens fire at forward posts in Poonch along LoC

Pakistani Rangers on November 5 targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with small arms firing, a defence official said. The Indian Army retaliated effectively.

"At about 0740 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch district," he said.

The firing stopped around 8.00 am.

On November 4 night, Pakistani Ranger opened fire from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector, the official said.