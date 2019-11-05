App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan opens fire at forward posts in Poonch along LoC

On November 4 night, Pakistani Ranger opened fire from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector, the official said

Pakistani Rangers on November 5 targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with small arms firing, a defence official said. The Indian Army retaliated effectively.

"At about 0740 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch district," he said.

The firing stopped around 8.00 am.

On November 4 night, Pakistani Ranger opened fire from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector, the official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the border retaliated.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan

