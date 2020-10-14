Pakistan NSA links India to 2014 Peshawar school attack carried out by Taliban

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has linked India to the 2014 terror attack on an army school in Peshawar, for which the Taliban had already claimed responsibility.

Moeed Yusuf, who is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant, made this statement during a recent interview. He claimed in the interview that the mastermind of the attack was in touch with 'handlers' at the Indian consulate in Peshawar during the terror attack.

Without providing any evidence, he accused Indian intelligence of spending $1 million to enable the merger of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with four other terror outfits. Pakistan NSA also alleged that India was routing funds through think tanks in Afghanistan to help Baloch activists.



I appeared on @thewire_in to talk about peace in the region. Exposed previously unrevealed information about regular Indian state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and laid out clear conditions for forward movement centered on the Kashmiri people. https://t.co/WzFuXydGzy

— Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) October 13, 2020

Yusuf even tweeted that he had earlier exposed how India has been regularly sponsoring terror against Pakistan.