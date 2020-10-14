172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pakistan-nsa-links-india-to-2014-peshawar-school-attack-carried-out-by-taliban-5963451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan NSA links India to 2014 Peshawar school attack carried out by Taliban

Without providing any evidence, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf accused Indian intelligence of spending $1 million to enable the merger of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with four other terror outfits

Moneycontrol News

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has linked India to the 2014 terror attack on an army school in Peshawar, for which the Taliban had already claimed responsibility.

Moeed Yusuf, who is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant, made this statement during a recent interview. He claimed in the interview that the mastermind of the attack was in touch with 'handlers' at the Indian consulate in Peshawar during the terror attack.

Without providing any evidence, he accused Indian intelligence of spending $1 million to enable the merger of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with four other terror outfits. Pakistan NSA also alleged that India was routing funds through think tanks in Afghanistan to help Baloch activists.

Yusuf even tweeted that he had earlier exposed how India has been regularly sponsoring terror against Pakistan.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

