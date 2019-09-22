App
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan national arrested near International Border in Jammu

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh confirmed the arrest of Basharat Ali, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

A 20-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on Saturday after he intruded into this side from the International Border (IB) here, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh confirmed the arrest of Basharat Ali, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan.

Ali had managed to sneak into this side from Pakistan and reached Chandu Check village of the R S Pura sector, where he was caught by some villagers and handed over to police, the officials said.

They said Ali was unarmed and immediately whisked away by police.

"He is being questioned," the IGP said when asked about the motive for his sneaking into the country.

First Published on Sep 22, 2019 08:57 am

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

