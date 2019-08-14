Pakistan minister schooled after he asked Punjabis in Indian Army to deny duty in Kashmir

Chaudhary’s seditious words irked Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who himself is an Army veteran.
Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has expressed its displeasure and tried to involve the international community in the matter. India has reiterated that it is entirely an internal matter and that Pakistan shouldn’t meddle.On August 13, Pakistan’s Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is known for his foot-in-mouth moments, urged all Punjabis in the Indian Army to deny duty in Kashmir. He wrote on Twitter: “I appeal to all Punjabis in the Indian Army to refuse to be part of injustice and deny duty in Kashmir.”
ਮੈਂ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਆਰਮੀ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਮਜ਼ਲੂਮ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਜ਼ੁਲਮ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਆਪਣੀ ਆਰਮੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਕਾਰ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ !!
I appeal to all Punjabis in Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 13, 2019
Chaudhary’s seditious words irked Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who himself is an Army veteran. Slamming the Pakistan minister, he said such provocative words won’t have any effect on “disciplined and patriotic” Indian Army personnel. He also warned Chaudhary against interfering in the country’s internal matters.
That apart, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also lambasted Chaudhary on Twitter and wrote: "Pak minister's desperate tweet asking Punjabi Army Jawans to refuse duty in Kashmir exposes their frustration n nefarious designs. Punjabis are patriots for whom NO sacrifice is too great when it comes to their nation. @fawadchaudhry we don't need lessons in line of duty frm you."
Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army @fawadchaudhry. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the Soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats. @adgpi https://t.co/DAQfj0yqQ0
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 13, 2019