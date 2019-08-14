Pakistan minister schooled after he asked Punjabis in Indian Army to deny duty in Kashmir

Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has expressed its displeasure and tried to involve the international community in the matter. India has reiterated that it is entirely an internal matter and that Pakistan shouldn’t meddle.



ਮੈਂ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਆਰਮੀ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਮਜ਼ਲੂਮ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਜ਼ੁਲਮ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਆਪਣੀ ਆਰਮੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਕਾਰ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ !!

I appeal to all Punjabis in Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 13, 2019



Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army @fawadchaudhry. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the Soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats. @adgpi https://t.co/DAQfj0yqQ0

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 13, 2019