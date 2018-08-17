App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan Law Minister Syed Ali Zafar meets Sushma Swaraj

The meeting came on a day Imran Khan was voted as Pakistan's new prime minister by the National Assembly of that country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's Minister for Law and Information Syed Ali Zafar today met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and extended Pakistan's condolence on the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was also present at the meeting, officials said.

Zafar was among the foreign dignitaries who attended Vajpayee's funeral.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

The meeting came on a day Imran Khan was voted as Pakistan's new prime minister by the National Assembly of that country.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan Law Minister #Sushma Swaraj #Syed Ali Zafar

