you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan indicates F-16s might have been used to hit Indian aircraft

Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor issued a statement with reference to what he said "repeated Indian claims" about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F-16 in the air battle on February 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pakistan on Monday for the first time indicated that F-16s might have been used to hit Indian fighter jets during the aerial combat on February 27 and said Islamabad retains the right to use "anything and everything" in its self defence.

"As regard Pakistan Air Force (PAF) action for strikes across Line of Control, it was done by JF-17 from within Pakistan airspace," he said.

Later, when two Indian jets crossed the Line of Control, they were shot down by the PAF, he claimed.

"Whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial," he said.

He further said: "Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets in self defence."

Ghafoor said that Pakistan had right to use anything for its defence.

"India can assume any type of their choice even F-16. Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence," he said.

He also rejected that any F-16 was destroyed by Indian Air Force in the dogfight.

"The event of February 27 is part of history now. No Pakistani F-16 was hit by Indian Airforce," he said.

Last month, Ghafoor said that only JF-17 was used against India on February 27.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India later.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #F-16 fighter jet #India #Pakistan #Pakistan Air Force #World News

