you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan: Imran Khan condoles Atal Bihari Vajpayee demise

Khan said in a statement that Vajpayee was a prominent political personality of the sub-continent and his death has created a big void.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan today expressed condolences over the demise of former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying his efforts for India-Pakistan peace will always be remembered.

Khan said in a statement that Vajpayee was a prominent political personality of the sub-continent and his death has created a big void.

Vajpayee died aged 93 in New Delhi on August 16.

ALSO READ: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93

"Efforts of Mr Vajpayee for improvement in relations between Pakistan and India will be remembered forever," said Khan.

He said Vajpayee started efforts for improving Indo-Pak ties and continued them after becoming prime minister.

"As Foreign Minister Vajpayee strived to open up ways towards normalisation of relations among neighbouring states and had successfully taken this agenda to new heights after assuming the office of prime minister," the statement read.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

Khan said, "I extend sympathies to the people of India in this hour of grief".

He further said that by creating peace between the two countries, "we can truly recognise the service of Vajpayee".

Khan said both countries have just celebrated their independence and there is also a desire for peace on both sides of the border despite political differences.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:00 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #India #Pakistan #Politics

