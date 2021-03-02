Pakistan has become terrorist-producing factory, even their leaders admit: India at UNHRC

Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN, at UNHRC

The leaders of Pakistan admit that their country has become a "factory for producing terrorists", the Indian representative at the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) said on March 2.

The statement from New Delhi was issued days after Pakistan used the UNHRC platform to level allegations of human rights' violations in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Pakistan’s deliberate misuse of this august forum for its malicious propaganda against India, aimed at diverting Council's attention from its own serious violations of human rights, has remained a constant," Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN, said at UNHRC.

"Pakistani leaders have admitted the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. Pakistan has ignored that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and the supporters of terrorism are the worst abusers of human rights," news agency ANI quoted Badhe as saying.

Pakistan's human rights minister Shireen Mazari, while addressing the UNHRC on February 24, alleged that India had increased "repression" in J&K under the garb of COVID-19-related curbs. She also accused the Indian government of engineering a "demographic change" in the Kashmir Valley.

Dismissing all the charges levelled by Islamabad, the Indian envoy said the neighboring country must first introspect over the excesses and state-backed atrocities committed against dissenting voices within its boundary.

"Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detentions of those who try to speak against the establishment are rampant in Pakistan and have been carried out by the State’s security agencies with impunity," Badhe added.

The heated exchange between India and Pakistan at the UNHRC comes amid a sign of thaw in the turbulent border relations between the two South Asian neighbours.

On February 25, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan jointly announced that all agreements related to ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) would be adhered to by both the sides.

While the Indian civilian leadership did not publicly comment on the agreement, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he welcomed the restoration of ceasefire along the LoC.

"The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India," he added.