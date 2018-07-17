Pakistan files counter-memorial on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in ICJ

Pakistan today filed its second written reply to India in the ICJ on the conviction of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 23 gave a timeline to both Pakistan and India for filing another round of memorials in the case.

Foreign Office Director General for India Dr. Fareeha Bugti submitted the reply today, Radio Pakistan reported, quoting the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Pakistan in its rejoinder, gave detailed answers to India's submissions to the international court, the spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan also responded to Indian objections in over 400 pages reply.

Pakistan's counter-memorial was in response to pleadings filed by India in the Hague-based ICJ on April 17.

The ICJ will now fix the matter for hearing.

India had moved the ICJ in May last year after Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.