you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along IB in J&K

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The drone was spotted hovering in the skies by a BSF party on patrol duty in the vicinity of Border Out Post Pansar around 5.10 am, the officials said.

They said the BSF personnel fired about nine rounds and shot down the flying object 250 metres inside Indian territory.

Senior BSF and police officers have rushed to the spot and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the officials said Pakistani rangers fired a few rounds on Babiya post in Hiranagar sector around 8.50 am. There was no retaliation by the BSF guarding the IB, they said, adding the situation is being monitored closely.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.