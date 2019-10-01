Pakistan drone activity increased along Punjab border post-Balakot strike: Report

Pakistan intensified its drone activity in Punjab after the Balakot air strike, breaching the Indo-Pak international border bid several times, The Indian Express has reported.

The drone activity was carried out to search for Indian Army deployments, and was noticed from Pathankot to Fazilka districts in Punjab, according to the report. An officer told the newspaper that the activity was noticed mostly during the night.

"Our troops could hear the noise of the drones and the light on them was also visible. However, it was not possible to shoot them down with small arms during the night," the officer said.

"The drone activity by Pakistan along the International Border is a recognised fact and this aspect is known to intelligence wing as well as security agencies guarding the area," another source said.

While drone activity by Pakistan along the Punjab border is not a rare development, reports of increase in the activity come on the background of the state police's claim that drones were being used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan.

The police has claimed that GPS-fitted drones flew in from Pakistan seven to eight times in September to drop arms and fake currency. Along with a cache of weaponry, including satellite phones, hand grenades and AK-47 rifles, the police claimed to have also recovered a damaged drone from Amritsar sector during the August-September period.

According to officials, the drone activity has been brought to notice of police officials as well as the Border Security Force (BSF).

"Unlike the J&K border with Pakistan, where exchange of live fire is routine and such drones are brought down immediately by firing at them, there are no such standard operating practices in Punjab," a senior official told the newspaper.

"A policy decision will have to be taken by the state as well as the union government because opening fire in border areas may lead to exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani security forces," the official added.