Pakistan downgrading ties attempt to present alarming pic to world, Article 370 India's internal affair: MEA

India on August 8 termed Pakistan's announcement to downgrade diplomatic ties with it as an attempt to present an alarming picture to the world about relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Constitution was, is and will always be a sovereign matter and recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely India's internal affair.

The ministry said India regretted the steps announced by Pakistan on August 7, and urged Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.