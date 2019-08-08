App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan downgrading ties attempt to present alarming pic to world, Article 370 India's internal affair: MEA

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on August 8 termed Pakistan's announcement to downgrade diplomatic ties with it as an attempt to present an alarming picture to the world about relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Constitution was, is and will always be a sovereign matter and recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely India's internal affair.

The ministry said India regretted the steps announced by Pakistan on August 7, and urged Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.

"Recent decisions by the government and Parliament of India are driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution," the ministry said.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #India #world

